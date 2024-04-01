Female WWE star wants to finish her story, but there's a twist

With Cody Rhodes getting another shot at finishing his story at WrestleMania, a female WWE star wants to finish her 'story' as well.

Shayna Baszler was involved in a hilarious moment at a WWE live event about a week ago. She competed in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax. At one point during the match, Baszler pleaded with Ripley to give her a stinkface. However, Nia Jax knocked down Mami and delivered Baszler her own stinkface and the latter almost vomited in the ring after that.

In her new TikTok post, The Queen of Spades wrote the following:

“If Cody gets a chance to finish his story, I should get a chance to finish mine.”

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes will attempt to finish his story at WWE WrestleMania XL, but it won't be easy in the least

The American Nightmare failed to finish the story at last year's WrestleMania. Solo Sikoa came out during the last moments of the match and attacked Rhodes, leading to Roman Reigns stealing a victory. The Show of Shows ended with Rhodes sitting in the ring with tears in his eyes.

The American Nightmare somehow managed to win the Royal Rumble match this year as well and is getting another shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He will compete for the top prize in the main event of Night 2. Millions of fans will tune in to see if Cody succeeds in finishing the story on his second attempt.

Expand Tweet

As for Shayna Baszler, she currently isn't part of the WrestleMania XL card. She was white-hot on the Road to WrestleMania 36 four years ago. At the mega event, she lost a RAW Women's title match to Becky Lynch and her momentum came crumbling down. Unfortunately, she hasn't gained her momentum back and her booking has left a lot to be desired.

Should Shayna get to finish her 'story'? Share your thoughts by clicking on the discuss button.