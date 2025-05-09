Female WWE star wants a match against Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio reached new heights in WWE when he captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, there's a target on Dirty Dom's back, and Scarlett expressed she would love to bring intergender matches to the promotion, starting with a match against the champion.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio took a handful of years to step out of his father's shadow and become a core member of The Judgment Day. However, he has often crossed paths with the female stars when he was in Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's corners during their respective Women's World Championship runs.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Scarlett was asked if she would return to in-ring competition on a full-time basis. The 33-year-old star said she's always ready for a return but loves managing Karrion Kross. Moreover, she added that she would like to have a singles match with Dominik Mysterio, as she has prior experience in intergender matches on the independent circuit.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, I mean, I'm always open to it. I train. I'm always ready. I love managing. Managing's always been my favorite thing to do, but I do like wrestling when it means something and there's a good story. The dream would be to have the first intergender match. Will that happen? I don't know, but that's what I was known for on the indies before. But having a singles match with Dom Mysterio, that would be amazing," Scarlett said. (From 24:36 to 25:03)

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio will defend his title at WWE Backlash 2025

Earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio entered the mid-card scene along with Finn Balor. Both stars aimed to get the title in The Judgment Day and got a shot at the championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against each other, Penta, and Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41.

To everyone's surprise, Dirty Dom pinned The Prince and won the Intercontinental Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas. After the win, the dynamics of The Judgment Day changed as Mysterio began to call the shots and give orders.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Penta defeated JD McDonagh and earned a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The match was granted as Mysterio cheated in his previous defense with the help of a returning McDonagh. It'll be interesting to see if Dirty Dom can leave Backlash as champion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More