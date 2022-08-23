Female WWE Superstar breaks character and speaks up in support of Liv Morgan

WWE star Natalya broke character on Twitter to send a message in support of Liv Morgan after she seemingly lost her luggage.

Morgan and Natalya have feuded with one another throughout the course of this entire summer. The former SmackDown Women's Champion even challenged unsuccessfully for Morgan's title a few weeks ago.

Taking to Twitter, Natalya's "assistant" Bob sent a message on her behalf and referenced Bret Hart. The tweet suggested that The Hitman would be incredibly grateful if both Nattie and Morgan's lost luggage were returned to them.

"This is Bob. Natalya’s assistant. We greatly appreciate your help, @AirCanada. Natalya said her uncle is Bret The Hitman Hart and if Natalya and Liv Morgan’s lost luggage is returned to them, The Hitman would be so incredibly grateful. Thank you! Love, Bob," read Natalya's tweet.

Check out Natalya's tweet on behalf of Liv Morgan below:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Love uuuuuuuuuuuuu Nattie @NatbyNature



My conditioning is on another level! There’s no type of cardio like sprinting through a massive airport, with fifteen min to clear customs and make it to your gate with a 50 pound bag in your hand, ready to bodyslam… if called upon!My conditioning is on another level! There’s no type of cardio like sprinting through a massive airport, with fifteen min to clear customs and make it to your gate with a 50 pound bag in your hand, ready to bodyslam… if called upon! 😂😂😂 My conditioning is on another level! https://t.co/Rqdt8XiuDl Also can we have our checked bags back please @AirCanada Love uuuuuuuuuuuuu twitter.com/natbynature/st… Also can we have our checked bags back please @AirCanada ? 🙏😣 Love uuuuuuuuuuuuu twitter.com/natbynature/st…

Earlier this year, Nattie and Morgan were involved in a bizarre incident during a live event when the former seemingly no-sold the finish to a match featuring the current SmackDown Women's Champion and Ronda Rousey.

However, according to the 40-year-old, that wasn't the case, as she denied the no-sell incident and claimed that she was simply taking Morgan after the three-way bout.

"I'm breaking character right now, but I actually said THANKYOU. If you must know," wrote Natalya in a now-deleted tweet.

Shayna Baszler put Liv Morgan on notice ahead of their showdown at Clash at the Castle

Liv Morgan has already survived challengers like Ronda Rousey and Natalya against whom she has defended the SmackDown Women's Championship in recent months.

However, her next title challenger will be former NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler, who has vowed to dethrone the 28-year-old.

After attacking Morgan on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Baszler spoke to Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown. She said:

"I am sick and tired of everyone accusing me of not pulling the trigger or restraint or however you wanna word it, okay? What I did tonight was strategic. I need Liv Morgan to be medically okay in Cardiff. Okay, as much as I relish in the sound of tearing people's limbs off like when you pull the turkey leg off at Thanksgiving, that will be so much sweeter when I'm walking out with her limb and the title, at the same time, at Clash at the Castle. That wasn't restraint, that was strategy. I need Liv in Cardiff and now I made sure she's gonna be there. Watch me."

At Clash at the Castle, Morgan's goal will be to make sure that Baszler doesn't walk out of Cardiff, Wales as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Will Morgan successfully defend her title against the Submission Magician? Sounds off in the comments section below!

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi