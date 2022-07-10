Female WWE Superstar claims she's better than Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star on the company's current roster. For almost two years, he has been at his absolute best. However, a female WWE Superstar has claimed that she's better than Reigns.

SmackDown star Lacey Evans recently made her return to the ring after a lengthy maternity leave. Having dropped the Sassy Southern Belle persona, Evans is now portrayed as the mother and former US Marine that she is in real life. She's been a hit with the WWE Universe and seems to have evolved into the best version of herself.

A fan recently took to Twitter to sing her praises, going so far as to declare that Evans is better than Roman Reigns. The tweet caught the eye of the SmackDown star, prompting her to claim that she is indeed better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "every day".

Roman Reigns is set to have a huge match at WWE SummerSlam 2022

The Tribal Chief is now making fewer appearances for WWE as part of his new contract. Despite holding both world titles, he has skipped multiple premium live events, including Hell in a Cell and even Money in the Bank.

Reigns is set to compete at this year's SummerSlam, which will take place on July 30, 2022 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. His opponent for the show is none other than his arch-rival Brock Lesnar, whom he defeated earlier this year in the main event of WrestleMania 38 to become the undisputed champion.

The company is advertising this as their "last ever match" against each other. However, Dave Meltzer has reported that this claim might not end up being true, as the company could always walk it back in case of emergencies:

''There has been a promotional push of this match as a last time ever meeting between the two, but we are told that they don’t think that’s official because what if we need it again due to an injury situation or another situation where they have someone fall out of a match like Orton did here and Lesnar is called because it’s such a big show,'' said Meltzer.

As for Lacey Evans, she's trying to establish herself on the women's roster of Friday Night SmackDown. She competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match this year but wasn't able to win it.

On the most recent episode of SmackDown, Evans finally turned heel and attacked her tag team partner Aliyah. It'll be interesting to see what plans the company has for her going forward.

