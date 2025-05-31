  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Female WWE Superstar claims Rey Mysterio is her dad

Female WWE Superstar claims Rey Mysterio is her dad

By Soumik Datta
Modified May 31, 2025 13:37 GMT
Rey Mysterio (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rey Mysterio (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik Mysterio, has a reputation for hating the WWE legend. However, Dominik's father could find the love and affection that he never got from Dominik, courtesy of fellow superstar Nia Jax.

Ad

Dominik betrayed his father in 2022 and joined The Judgment Day. He hasn't looked back ever since his heel turn, winning the NXT North American Championship and, very recently, the Intercontinental Championship while being a member of the faction.

On X, Jax sarcastically claimed Rey was her dad after her match on this week's SmackDown. She lost a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match to Naomi. The bout also included Jade Cargill.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Rey Mysterio is my Dad," wrote Jax.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Check out Jax's post on X:

Ad

Dominik Mysterio wants to "sh*t" on his father, WWE legend Rey Mysterio's legacy

Dominik Mysterio once again took digs at his legendary father, Rey Mysterio. He wants to "sh*t" on the latter's legacy by appearing in AAA. The Stamford-based company announced that it acquired AAA during WrestleMania 41 week.

Speaking on Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews, the reigning Intercontinental Champion said the following:

Ad
"I am currently in the WWE and I’m already better than Rey Mysterio, right? I would love to go to AAA and cement my legacy there and make it better than what he had already done. I’m going to down to AAA and sh*t all over Rey Mysterio so the name that you remember coming out of AAA, Mexico, WWE, whatever, TNA, anything — you hear the word Mysterio, you think Dominik Mysterio."
Ad

Rey is currently sidelined with an injury he suffered right before WrestleMania 41. He was set to face El Grande Americano in a singles match at the show, but was replaced by Rey Fenix. Grande Americano would go on to beat Fenix in the latter's first-ever match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications