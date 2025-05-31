Female WWE Superstar claims Rey Mysterio is her dad

Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik Mysterio, has a reputation for hating the WWE legend. However, Dominik's father could find the love and affection that he never got from Dominik, courtesy of fellow superstar Nia Jax.

Ad

Dominik betrayed his father in 2022 and joined The Judgment Day. He hasn't looked back ever since his heel turn, winning the NXT North American Championship and, very recently, the Intercontinental Championship while being a member of the faction.

On X, Jax sarcastically claimed Rey was her dad after her match on this week's SmackDown. She lost a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match to Naomi. The bout also included Jade Cargill.

Ad

Trending

"Rey Mysterio is my Dad," wrote Jax.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Check out Jax's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio wants to "sh*t" on his father, WWE legend Rey Mysterio's legacy

Dominik Mysterio once again took digs at his legendary father, Rey Mysterio. He wants to "sh*t" on the latter's legacy by appearing in AAA. The Stamford-based company announced that it acquired AAA during WrestleMania 41 week.

Speaking on Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews, the reigning Intercontinental Champion said the following:

Ad

"I am currently in the WWE and I’m already better than Rey Mysterio, right? I would love to go to AAA and cement my legacy there and make it better than what he had already done. I’m going to down to AAA and sh*t all over Rey Mysterio so the name that you remember coming out of AAA, Mexico, WWE, whatever, TNA, anything — you hear the word Mysterio, you think Dominik Mysterio."

Ad

Rey is currently sidelined with an injury he suffered right before WrestleMania 41. He was set to face El Grande Americano in a singles match at the show, but was replaced by Rey Fenix. Grande Americano would go on to beat Fenix in the latter's first-ever match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More