Female WWE Superstar claims Rey Mysterio is her dad

Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik Mysterio, has a reputation for hating the WWE legend. However, Dominik's father could find the love and affection that he never got from Dominik, courtesy of fellow superstar Nia Jax.
Dominik betrayed his father in 2022 and joined The Judgment Day. He hasn't looked back ever since his heel turn, winning the NXT North American Championship and, very recently, the Intercontinental Championship while being a member of the faction.
On X, Jax sarcastically claimed Rey was her dad after her match on this week's SmackDown. She lost a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match to Naomi. The bout also included Jade Cargill.
"Rey Mysterio is my Dad," wrote Jax.
Check out Jax's post on X:
Dominik Mysterio wants to "sh*t" on his father, WWE legend Rey Mysterio's legacy
Dominik Mysterio once again took digs at his legendary father, Rey Mysterio. He wants to "sh*t" on the latter's legacy by appearing in AAA. The Stamford-based company announced that it acquired AAA during WrestleMania 41 week.
Speaking on Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews, the reigning Intercontinental Champion said the following:
"I am currently in the WWE and I’m already better than Rey Mysterio, right? I would love to go to AAA and cement my legacy there and make it better than what he had already done. I’m going to down to AAA and sh*t all over Rey Mysterio so the name that you remember coming out of AAA, Mexico, WWE, whatever, TNA, anything — you hear the word Mysterio, you think Dominik Mysterio."
Rey is currently sidelined with an injury he suffered right before WrestleMania 41. He was set to face El Grande Americano in a singles match at the show, but was replaced by Rey Fenix. Grande Americano would go on to beat Fenix in the latter's first-ever match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.