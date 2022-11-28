Female WWE Superstar has emotional reaction to Triple H's opinion on a future international event

Zelina Vega had an emotional reaction to Triple H's opinion on a future international event in Puerto Rico.
Survivor Series WarGames concluded last night. The show was a massive success thanks to the two WarGames matches that took place. Following the event, WWE held a press conference where the media got an opportunity to interact with the WWE superstars and ask them various questions.
During the press conference, a reporter asked Triple H whether he was considering any other international venues. WWE's Chief Content Officer replied that he would love to take WWE to different international venues in the future and finished off by seemingly teasing an international event in Puerto Rico.
"We want to do what we do in front of fans that are ready for it all over the globe. Big stadiums, big arenas, it's what we do better than anybody else on the planet, so if you've got a city that's out there that wants WWE to come, if you've got a country out there that wants [us] to come, if you've got a continent out there you want us to come to. Yeah, call us. Stay tuned for Puerto Rico."
WWE Superstar Zelina Vega reacted to this message from Triple H by saying that it would mean a lot to do a show in Puerto Rico.
"For Puerto Rico….y’all have no idea…. What that would mean.."
Fans also reacted to Triple H's opinion on doing an international event in Puerto Rico
Fans quickly reacted to Triple H teasing a future event in Mexico, with many fans excited about the idea. Check out some of the reactions below:
One fan suggested that San Juan would be the perfect place to host a show.
The reporter who asked the question said she can hook them up with all the good food.
A fan wants Zelina Vega to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in Puerto Rico.
Given the success of Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel, it would make perfect sense for WWE to host more international events. We will have to wait and see what the next international venue will be.
Do you want to see a Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico? Let us know in the comments section.
We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here