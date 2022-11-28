Female WWE Superstar has emotional reaction to Triple H's opinion on a future international event

Zelina Vega had an emotional reaction to Triple H's opinion on a future international event in Puerto Rico.

Survivor Series WarGames concluded last night. The show was a massive success thanks to the two WarGames matches that took place. Following the event, WWE held a press conference where the media got an opportunity to interact with the WWE superstars and ask them various questions.

During the press conference, a reporter asked Triple H whether he was considering any other international venues. WWE's Chief Content Officer replied that he would love to take WWE to different international venues in the future and finished off by seemingly teasing an international event in Puerto Rico.

"We want to do what we do in front of fans that are ready for it all over the globe. Big stadiums, big arenas, it's what we do better than anybody else on the planet, so if you've got a city that's out there that wants WWE to come, if you've got a country out there that wants [us] to come, if you've got a continent out there you want us to come to. Yeah, call us. Stay tuned for Puerto Rico."

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega reacted to this message from Triple H by saying that it would mean a lot to do a show in Puerto Rico.

"For Puerto Rico….y’all have no idea…. What that would mean.."

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE ….y’all have no idea…. What that would mean.. Diva Incarnate @NYCDemonD1va a highlight for me indeed! Triple H making sure I was able to ask my question was huge but I gotta tell you the wink and the “stay tuned for Puerto Rico” is what made my nighta highlight for me indeed! Triple H making sure I was able to ask my question was huge but I gotta tell you the wink and the “stay tuned for Puerto Rico” is what made my night ❤️🇵🇷 a highlight for me indeed! https://t.co/R1pgczs9Hi For Puerto Rico 🥲….y’all have no idea…. What that would mean.. twitter.com/nycdemond1va/s… For Puerto Rico 🥲🇵🇷 ….y’all have no idea…. What that would mean.. twitter.com/nycdemond1va/s…

Fans also reacted to Triple H's opinion on doing an international event in Puerto Rico

Fans quickly reacted to Triple H teasing a future event in Mexico, with many fans excited about the idea. Check out some of the reactions below:

Neft @NeftRamos 🏻 @ZelinaVegaWWE I know right!!!! We’ve been waiting for a special show for a LONG time. I can’t wait for when that day comes. @ZelinaVegaWWE I know right!!!! We’ve been waiting for a special show for a LONG time. I can’t wait for when that day comes. 🙏🏻🔥

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick



I saw that little wink that



Fingers crossed. @ZelinaVegaWWE Being half Puerto Rican myself, I would love to see this happen quite a bit.I saw that little wink that @TripleH gave to her.Fingers crossed. @ZelinaVegaWWE Being half Puerto Rican myself, I would love to see this happen quite a bit.I saw that little wink that @TripleH gave to her. 😂Fingers crossed.

melissa (fan account) @LIVSMUNECA @ZelinaVegaWWE oh my god you having a match in Puerto Rico would be so amazing 🥲 @ZelinaVegaWWE oh my god you having a match in Puerto Rico would be so amazing 🥲

J. Flowers @unrealjflowers @ZelinaVegaWWE WWE had a PPV in Puerto Rico. New Year’s Revolution. There was an Elimination Chamber Match. The stage had two giant Puerto Rican flags on both sides of the Titantron. I was there. Unforgettable. @ZelinaVegaWWE WWE had a PPV in Puerto Rico. New Year’s Revolution. There was an Elimination Chamber Match. The stage had two giant Puerto Rican flags on both sides of the Titantron. I was there. Unforgettable.

💜💛 @DEATHTRIANGLE_ @ZelinaVegaWWE If they go to PR, you better be in the main event fr!!! @ZelinaVegaWWE If they go to PR, you better be in the main event fr!!!

One fan suggested that San Juan would be the perfect place to host a show.

The reporter who asked the question said she can hook them up with all the good food.

Diva Incarnate @NYCDemonD1va @ZelinaVegaWWE I’m ready to hook it up with all the good food sis 🫶🏼 @ZelinaVegaWWE I’m ready to hook it up with all the good food sis 🫶🏼❤️🇵🇷

A fan wants Zelina Vega to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in Puerto Rico.

Marcus Tinker @nytink82 @ZelinaVegaWWE That would be great and I hope your match would be you winning the Smackdown Women's Championship @ZelinaVegaWWE That would be great and I hope your match would be you winning the Smackdown Women's Championship

Given the success of Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel, it would make perfect sense for WWE to host more international events. We will have to wait and see what the next international venue will be.

Do you want to see a Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico? Let us know in the comments section.

