Female WWE Superstar gives a unique name to her and Jey Uso's duo; it's not Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Bayley sent a message to Jey Uso after this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Both talents were featured in prominent roles on the program.

Bayley was involved in a segment with Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force confronted the newly crowned WWE Women's World Champion before The Role Model interrupted Jax. Meanwhile, Jey engaged in a promo battle with Gunther, setting up a World Heavyweight Title match.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, The Ring General and Main Event Jey will lock horns for RAW's top men's title.

On X/Twitter, Bayley shared a photo with Jey and came up with a unique name for their duo.

"MAIN EVENT BAY-USO," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet below.

Bayley became the number one contender for the Women's Championship on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown. She won a Fatal Four-Way match against Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jax, earning a shot at Tiffany Stratton's gold.

Vince Russo believes Jey Uso shouldn't challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Vince Russo recently commented on Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The two will face off on January 25, 2025, in Texas.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said Jey shouldn't challenge The Ring General for the title because the reigning champion had already beaten him twice.

"This is the equivalent of (...) you say two out of three, and when the guy wins two, it's like, ‘No, no, it’s three out of five, no, no, it’s four out of seven.’ That’s what it is. Here’s the bottom line: if he beat Jey Uso twice, there shouldn’t be a third time. He beat him twice, bro. There shouldn’t be a third time."

Jey was recently feuding with Drew McIntyre, whom he beat on RAW's Netflix premiere. The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion was also involved in the OG Bloodline's rivalry with The Bloodline.

On the SmackDown before RAW's Netflix debut, The Usos and Sami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu. However, Jey wasn't involved in Sikoa's Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns on the red show's Netflix premiere.

