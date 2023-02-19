Female WWE Superstar joins Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, and Randy Orton on a special list 

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka has joined Brock Lesnar and three other legends on an elite list after last night's Elimination Chamber win.

During last night's WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event, a Women's Elimination Chamber Match was contested for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The 20-minute battle ended with The Empress of Tomorrow picking up a huge win. She will now face Bianca Belair for the latter's title at The Show of Shows.

With her big victory, Asuka has now joined a special list of competitors who have won the Elimination Chamber Match, the Royal Rumble Match, and the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. The only other WWE Superstars to have achieved this incredible feat are Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, and Randy Orton.

Brock Lesnar and Edge both competed at Elimination Chamber 2023

John Cena is no longer an active WWE Superstar and has been focusing on a Hollywood career for a long time now. As for Randy Orton, he has been out with an injury for almost a year now, and there's no set date for his potential return yet.

Lesnar competed at Elimination Chamber 2023 and lost a singles match to Bobby Lashley via DQ. Edge teamed up with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in a winning effort against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Asuka has arguably done it all as a WWE Superstar over the past eight years in the company. She has won women's titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Bianca Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship since beating Becky Lynch for the same at WrestleMania 38 last year. Asuka would love to add another feather to her cap by putting Belair down at The Show of Shows in April.

What do you think of Asuka's amazing achievement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes