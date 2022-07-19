Female WWE Superstar praises The Usos after their interference leads to a controversial finish on RAW

WWE star Natalya recently took to Twitter to praise The Usos.

On this week's episode of RAW, The Usos tried their best to halt The Street Profits' momentum in the lead-up to SummerSlam 2022. Their interference also resulted in a DQ win for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins over MVP and Omos.

Taking to Twitter, Nattie sent a short message to the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. She wrote:

The USOS are just so cool. #WWERaw

The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits in a huge rematch

The Usos and The Street Profits are set to lock horns once again after a controversial finish to their match at the Money in the Bank premium live event. The conclusion to that bout saw Montez Ford's shoulder being above the mat while he was pinned.

Ford and Angelo Dawkins came agonizingly close to dethroning their rivals and it is safe to say that Jimmy and Jey were taken to their absolute limits by The Profits. In the aftermath of the controversial finish, WWE also decided to bring back Jeff Jarrett, who will now serve as the special guest referee in the rematch between the two teams at SummerSlam.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also expressed his opinion on Jarrett's return as he wished him luck for SummerSlam. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, he said the following:

"I texted him, I said that came as a total surprise to me. Total. I thought, I don't know who it could be, I was interested. But Jeff, it works because he's been there all his life, everybody knows who he is. But if you have Jeff Jarett in Cincinnati, it wouldn't mean anything, you had him in Miami it kind of works. We are trying to do anything we can and they are in the stadium so they are trying to sell out that. I wish him luck, I hope it works. For Jeff I hope it works but it's not upto me, it's upto the fans."

Jimmy and Jey Uso completed an entire year as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and also captured the RAW Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro on SmackDown earlier this year.

