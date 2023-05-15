Female WWE superstar's mother refused to be seen with her according to Shelton Benjamin in a mocking tweet

According to WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin, The O.C. member Mia Yim's mother has refused to be seen with her daughter on Mother's Day.

Though several WWE Superstars are sending warm wishes to their families on the internet on Mother's Day, Mia Yim chose to have a few laughs while taking advantage of a 47-year-old star.

Mia and Benjamin have a witty, weird, and funny friendship connection, with the two stars frequently pulling jokes on each other. Michin recently turned to Twitter to give the former United States Champion a humorous Mother's Day message.

On television, comedian Thea Vidale played "Momma Benjamin" in the past. She debuted in 2006, challenging superstars to matches on her son's behalf.

Mia Yim tweeted a photo of Shelton Benjamin and his storyline mother with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day." Hence, the former US Champion got his revenge by jokingly taking a shot at Yim's mother for not spending time with her.

Apparently, Shelton Benjamin served the revenge cold to The O.C. member and wished her back, "Happy Mother's Day."

"@MiaYim you post a pic of my Tv mom and I because your real Mom refused to be seen with you. meanwhile…Happy Mother's Day," he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Shelton Benjamin reflected on the rivalry between Carlito and John Morrison

The 47-year-old recalled an epic 2006 Triple Threat battle against Carlito and former WWE Superstar John Morrison.

Benjamin faced John Morrison and Carlito in a Triple Threat match at Vengeance 2006. They put forth a great battle reminiscent of the three stars' skills.

Shelton Benjamin remarked on the match on Twitter, saying that the three guys easily and consistently stole shows. However, he emphasized that this particular match was far from their greatest Triple Threat bouts from live events.

"We stole shows as effortlessly and consistent @Litocolon279 @TheRealMorrison @RealMelina. This ppv match wasn’t even close to our best triple threats on the live events."

You can check out his tweet below:

It remains to be seen if the 47-year-old WWE legend will appear on RAW programming tomorrow night, as fans are excited to see him.

