Female WWE Superstar says 'goodbye' on Twitter; shares video of wins against Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and others

WWE Superstar and former RAW Women's Champion Asuka's latest tweet has left fans baffled.

Asuka has been teasing a character change for a few days now. Judging by her recent Twitter posts, she is teasing the return of the infamous 'Kana' gimmick that she portrayed in Japan.

A few minutes ago, Asuka shared a one-word message to her fans: 'Goodbye.' The message was accompanied by a YouTube video of Asuka's greatest victories against Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

Check out the tweet below:

How did WWE fans react to Asuka's message on Twitter?

A lot of fans have been keeping up with Asuka's recent tweets and are aware that she has been teasing a character change. Many other fans were worried and confused by her latest tweet.

Check out some of the most notable responses below:

The 41-year-old Asuka is one of the biggest female wrestlers. She has been a WWE mainstay for over seven years at this point and has accomplished enough to warrant a Hall of Fame spot in the distant future.

Asuka won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, has held the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, and has won singles Women's titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Last year, Asuka spoke with ET Canada and opened up about the goals that are still left for her to achieve in the Stamford-based promotion. Here's what she said:

"People all over the world are watching WWE. My goal in WWE is to get more people to know me. I want to share the wonderful cultures of Japanese and Asians as an Asian." [H/T Pro Wrestling]

A quick look at Kana's character is enough to make fans wonder if it's suitable to be shown on weekly TV. Only time will tell if Asuka manages to bring the popular gimmick to the company.

Do you think Asuka is all set to bring the Kana gimmick? Sound off in the comments!

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes