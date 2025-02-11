Female WWE Superstar says Liv Morgan still looks gorgeous after getting opened up on RAW 

Liv Morgan suffered a gruesome injury on this week's Monday Night RAW, resulting in her brutally getting opened up. On Instagram, WWE Superstar Natalya reacted to Morgan's injury.

Morgan and her Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez teamed up against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a losing effort. The former Women's World Champion was victorious over SKY in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on last week's RAW.

On Instagram, Natalya cheered up Morgan after she posted photos of her bleeding due to the injury. She stated the former Women's World Champion still looked gorgeous.

"Well you still look gorgeous!!!!!!" wrote Natalya.

Trending

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan opened up about her shoulder injury from 2023

Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury, forcing her out of action for several months. She recently opened up about the injury and the struggles she had to endure in real life.

Speaking on the Cup of bELieve podcast, Morgan detailed the following:

“In the beginning, I needed help with everything. I wasn’t able to dress or undress, brush my hair, or put my hair up. Mentally, it was a big adjustment because I was so used to being on TV every week and being at WWE. Sitting at home for the first time in my career was different—I didn’t even know how I liked to spend my time."

Morgan will compete in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, featuring Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and two superstars who are yet to qualify for the match.

As mentioned, Morgan defeated IYO SKY to confirm her ticket to Toronto. Meanwhile, the remaining qualifying matches will feature Chelsea Green against Naomi and Roxanne Perez against Raquel Rodriguez.

The 30-year-old superstar lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix premiere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback