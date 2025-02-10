"I needed help with everything" - Liv Morgan opens up about struggling to recover from major WWE injury

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently detailed her struggles to overcome her shoulder injury. The former Women's World Champion suffered a dislocated shoulder in 2023 that forced her to miss several months of action.

The veteran recently spoke with Eric LeGrand on the Cup of bELieve podcast and discussed her shoulder injury and how difficult it was to recover from the surgery. She noted that she had never been under a surgical knife before and needed a lot of assistance with almost every basic activity while she was recuperating.

“In the beginning, I needed help with everything. I wasn’t able to dress or undress, brush my hair, or put my hair up. Mentally, it was a big adjustment because I was so used to being on TV every week and being at WWE. Sitting at home for the first time in my career was different—I didn’t even know how I liked to spend my time," said Morgan.

Liv Morgan added that although the injury was a challenge, she was excited to return to the company stronger than ever. She also gave a shout-out to her amazing support system who had helped her immensely during her recovery.

“It was definitely a challenge, but I had such a great support system. I was so excited to come back to work and be stronger than ever. And we made it back—we made it back on the other side," she added. [H/T: WrestleZone]

The 30-year-old will be teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez to battle a returning Dakota Kai and IYO SKY tonight on WWE RAW.

Popular WWE star reveals why he tried to hug Rhea Ripley after she defeated Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio explained why he attempted to hug Rhea Ripley after she defeated Liv Morgan to become Women's World Champion last month on WWE RAW.

Dirty Dom used to be in a storyline relationship with Rhea Ripley but betrayed his former Judgment Day stablemate at WWE SummerSlam 2024 to align with Liv Morgan. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mysterio claimed that he was trying to steal the title from Ripley, and was not trying to hug his former onscreen love interest.

"I did not hug, I'm not even gonna say her name because she's like Voldemort but I can say his name because we're cool. Like I said, I've said this before, it was a plan that Liv and I had. If for whatever reason something went south, which it did, I would go in for a hug and try and steal the title and convince her that I was back on her side," he said. [From 1:05 onwards]

Liv Morgan had a strong showing in the Women's Royal Rumble Match last weekend but was eliminated by Nia Jax. Morgan will now head to the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to try and book her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

