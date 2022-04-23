Female WWE Superstar sends an interesting message to John Cena on his birthday

Sasha Banks has sent a message to John Cena on his birthday. The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion posted a couple of throwback photos of herself with Cena.

Banks won the tag titles with Naomi at WrestleMania 38. The team of The Boss and The Glow won the championships after dethroning Queen Zelina and Carmella in a Four-Way Match.

Taking to Twitter, Banks posted numerous photos of herself with Cena. One of the photos also featured Banks' cousin and famous rapper, Snoop Dogg.

Check out Sasha Banks' tweet below:

The latest update on John Cena's return to WWE

John Cena has been off WWE programming for months. The leader of the Cenation also missed out on WrestleMania 38 and has moved on to different projects in Hollywood.

According to a report from Brad Shepard on Unleashed Patreon, Cena might return to WWE later this year. The 16-time WWE World Champion could be back in June. The report from Shepard says:

"I spoke with a source in WWE today, and they told me John Cena is expected back in late-June of this year. I don’t have a more specific time frame or the creative plan yet, but I do know he’ll be showing his face." (H/T - Thirstyfornews)

Cena made his return to WWE last summer when he confronted Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2021. The former WWE Champion then went on to start a feud with The Tribal Chief, as the two men faced each other at SummerSlam.

Cena was unable to dethrone Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion and was also the victim of an F-5 from the returning Brock Lesnar. It remains to be seen when the veteran will return to TV.

Would you like to see Cena return to WWE programming? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see John Cena return to WWE? Yes No 17 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell