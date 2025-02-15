Female WWE Superstar sends a message to Chelsea Green's husband Matt Cardona after giving her a wedgie

Chelsea Green was on the receiving end of a wedgie from Naomi during their match on WWE SmackDown this week. The current Women's Tag Team Champion sent a message aimed at Green's husband, Matt Cardona.

Green and Naomi crossed paths in a singles match with the winner qualifying for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber. Naomi secured the win and a spot in the Chamber Match joining Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Bayley, who have already qualified.

On X (fka Twitter), Naomi sent a message to Matt Cardona after giving Green a wedgie, asking him to put ointment on the WWE Women's United States Champion's rash.

"@TheMattCardona make sure you put some ointment of that wedgie rash ImChelseaGreen" wrote Naomi

Check out Naomi's post on X:

Bill Apter believes Jade Cargill will go after Naomi upon her WWE return

Jade Cargill was ambushed on an episode of WWE SmackDown before the Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Premium Live Event. The injury forced her to miss the Women's WarGames Match.

Speaking to The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter predicted that Cargill would return at the Royal Rumble and go after Naomi. He said:

“She’s going to shock the world by coming back and beating up the woman she believes beat her up and caused her to stay out. And that’s Jade Cargill. I think Jade coming back at the Royal Rumble and going right after Naomi, think she’s the one who caused her to be unconscious on that car.”

While Cargill didn't return during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, there is still a possibility of her going after the 37-year-old.

On this week's SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis provided an update on the Jade Cargill situation by showing footage of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, who have been targeted as prime suspects behind the incident. Bianca Belair then stated she and Naomi would deal with the situation on Monday Night RAW.

However, WWE could book an angle in which Jade returns and reveals that it was Naomi who actually attacked her, Liv and Raquel just happen to be in the parking lot at the same time. It could lead to a WrestleMania match between The Storm and The Glow or even the triple threat match featuring Belair.

