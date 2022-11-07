Female WWE Superstar sends a message to Logan Paul

Love and support has been pouring in for Logan Paul since the social media megastar suffered an injury at WWE Crown Jewel. Zelina Vega also sent in her best wishes for the 27-year-old.

Logan Paul once again proved his detractors wrong as he delivered the performance of a lifetime against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The YouTuber took The Tribal Chief to his limits in what was just his third match inside the squared circle. However, as it turns out, he did much of this while dealing with multiple injuries.

Logan revealed after the event that he had suffered multiple knee ligament injuries and might have also torn his ACL.

The 27-year-old has received massive support from the wrestling community ever since. Zelina Vega also recently took to Twitter to send a message to Logan, stating that the latter has earned respect. She also wished him a speedy recovery.

"I think that whether you’re a wrestling fan or a veteran in the business, everyone could see that Logan put in the work and is a star. He earned respect. Wishing him a speedy recovery," tweeted Zelina.

News on Logan Paul's status after getting injured at WWE Crown Jewel

While there is still no confirmation of the extent of Logan Paul's injury, the social media megastar is expected to be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Paul's WWE status during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave mentioned that WWE officials are still unsure about the ACL tear and are waiting for confirmation. The wrestling journalist added that Logan is slated to miss some time either way.

He [Logan Paul] said I think it was the last Instagram thing that he tore his MCL and meniscus, right? I know I got one message where they thought he didn't tear his ACL, but again, he hasn't had it looked at. I think at first he thought he did, but I mean, we will probably know more in a day or two. So, it may not be as bad, but it could be. The torn ACL could keep him out for, you know, over six months. The other one, you know, he'd still be out for a while."

Logan Paul has turned his doubters into believers with every passing match. The 27-year-old is also a massive draw for WWE and his absence could hurt the company, especially during WrestleMania season.

