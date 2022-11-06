Backstage news on Logan Paul's status after getting injured at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 - Reports

Logan Paul has grabbed all the headlines following WWE Crown Jewel as he, unfortunately, injured his knee during his match against Roman Reigns. Dave Meltzer provided an update on Paul's WWE status and noted that the superstar is yet to undergo medical testing to determine the extent of his injury.

The popular YouTuber pushed Roman Reigns to his limits in the longest match on the Crown Jewel card, and he's rightfully earned the respect of the WWE Universe for his star-making performance.

Logan Paul took to social media following his title match and revealed that he'd torn his ACL and MCL knee ligaments and might have also suffered a meniscus tear.

As revealed during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE officials initially believed Logan Paul hadn't seriously hurt himself during his Crown Jewel match. While the 27-year-old star is yet to get his knee checked, he is still expected to spend some time on the sidelines, as noted below by Meltzer:

"He [Logan Paul] said I think it was the last Instagram thing that he tore his MCL and meniscus, right? I know I got one message where they thought he didn't tear his ACL, but again, he hasn't had it looked at. I think at first he thought he did, but I mean, we will probably know more in a day or two. So, it may not be as bad, but it could be. The torn ACL could keep him out for, you know, over six months. The other one, you know, he'd still be out for a while." [From 8:30 to 9:17]

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns stole the show at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Dutch Mantell was certainly accurate with his predictions, as the main event of WWE's latest Saudi Arabia event exceeded all expectations. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns were given 25 minutes to tell a compelling in-ring story, and they didn't disappoint the millions of fans watching around the world.

Logan has garnered widespread praise for looking like he belongs in wrestling in only his third match in WWE. Roman Reigns also proved why he is one of the best in-ring workers in the game by flawlessly helping his rookie opponent deliver a memorable world championship match.

The fan reaction to Paul vs. Reigns has been overwhelmingly positive, and it opens the door for the possibility of a rematch down the line.

