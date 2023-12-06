Female WWE Superstar sends a one-word message to CM Punk after his return

CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Punk's return saw the entire professional wrestling world react, including current WWE Superstars.

Taking to Instagram, NXT star Cora Jade reacted to an old clip of her shaking hands with Punk during a meet and greet. She also sent a one-word message to the Best In The Word:

"Sup @cmpunk" wrote Jade

Check out a screengrab of Jade's message to Punk:

Expand Tweet

Punk is scheduled to appear on this week's episode of SmackDown. He will also appear on next week's RAW, as Adam Pearce will likely try to sign The Second City Saint to the red brand.

Vince Russo wasn't happy with CM Punk's absence from WWE RAW

CM Punk was absent from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW after closing out the show last week.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the creative team failed to capitalize on the momentum by not featuring Punk or Orton on this week's RAW. He said:

"This entire show meant absolutely nothing. You bring back CM Punk last week, and he's not even on the second show, and you remember Chris, there was so much promise with CM Punk and Randy Orton last week, and we get to this week, Orton's on SmackDown and CM Punk isn't even on the show. Bro, what more can you say?"

Expand Tweet

At Survivor Series, Punk returned to the Stamford-based company after departing in 2014. His initial departure from the company led to a seven-year retirement.

In 2021, Punk returned to professional wrestling under AEW, becoming a two-time AEW World Champion. He eventually departed the company after several backstage controversial issues.

Are you excited to see Punk back in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.