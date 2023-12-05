"What more can you say?" - Wrestling veteran furious over CM Punk's absence from WWE RAW (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company was hurt by the absence of CM Punk and Randy Orton on this week's episode of RAW.

Last week's episode of RAW, which was also a fallout from Survivor Series Premium Live Event, saw the former world champions Randy Orton and CM Punk return on the red brand. However, later in the week, The Viper signed the contract to be a member of SmackDown. Punk was not present on RAW this week, but WWE announced that he was a free agent and will show up on the blue brand this week.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo mentioned that the creative team squandered all the momentum from last week by not featuring Punk or Orton on RAW. He noted that last week's show felt like a big deal, but WWE was back to normal this week.

"This entire show meant absolutely nothing. You bring back CM Punk last week, and he's not even on the second show, and you remember Chris, there was so much promise with CM Punk and Randy Orton last week, and we get to this week, Orton's on SmackDown and CM Punk isn't even on the show. Bro, what more can you say?" Vince Russo said. [1:50 - 2:18]

Punk's appearance on SmackDown will be interesting. The fans will finally get to know which brand the Best in the World chooses.

