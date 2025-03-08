Female WWE Superstar sends a six-word message in relation to Naomi's incident with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Naomi has revealed herself as Jade Cargill's attacker. On X, WWE Superstar Jakara Jackson reacted to the segment from this week's SmackDown, featuring Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill.

In November 2024, Cargill was ambushed during a backstage segment on SmackDown. The Storm had been absent from WWE television for months before returning at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, attacking The Glow and taking her out of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

On SmackDown, Naomi and Bianca Belair were involved in an emotional exchange. The former SmackDown Women's Champion admitted that she was the mastermind behind the attack, and it led to The EST walking out on her now-former tag team partner. Taking to X, Jackson reacted to the segment with a six-word message.

“The truth shall set you free,” she wrote.

Check out Jakara Jackson's post on X below:

Dutch Mantell thought WWE would "milk" the Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill storyline

Dutch Mantell has reacted to Naomi revealing herself as Jade Cargill's attacker in this week's episode of SmackDown. The veteran thought that WWE would "milk" the storyline before eventually revealing the culprit behind the attack.

Speaking on BroDown Live, Mantell stated the following:

"You know, it did surprise me when she [Naomi] said, 'Yeah, I did it!' I thought she was going to say, 'I didn't do it. I didn't do it all. Tell me the truth.' I thought they were going to milk that a little bit. But she came out, and she said, 'Okay, I did it!'"

Naomi appeared with a neck brace on this week's show, and she could be on the sidelines for the next few weeks before getting the green light for her in-ring return. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is preparing to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The EST won the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match and punched her ticket to The Showcase of The Immortals.

