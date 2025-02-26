Female WWE Superstar sends a three-word message to Bianca Belair after she loses the Women's Tag Team Titles; it's not Naomi

Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. On Instagram, Natalya sent a three-word message to Belair.

Ad

The EST shared a heartfelt message on social media after losing the tag titles this past Monday. She reflected on her title reign and commented on her contribution to the women's tag team division.

Reacting to Belair's Instagram post, Natalya commented that she was proud of the now-former Women's Tag Team Champion.

"Proud of you ❤️," wrote Natalya.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the new champions on WWE RAW this week. The Judgment Day duo are now three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Bianca Belair's heartfelt message after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Bianca Belair stated that holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships put a chip on her shoulder and she gave her best to the tag team division.

Ad

On social media, The EST claimed the women's tag team division has picked up great momentum and even gave props to the new champions. She wrote:

"Having these titles and holding this responsibility meant so much. I tried to give this division everything I had and more, and I hope I did right by you. Our tag team division is [fire emojis]... and I love that y'all see that! Even Liv & Raquel [rolling eyes emoji]. I can end this reign saying I am so proud! WE did That! It’s bittersweet. But like someone said, 'Don’t cry because it’s over... Smile because it happened'... Sis is Tired from putting that werk in but It’s 'Mania season and it’s only the beginning for us... This ain’t OVA! Now on to #EliminationChamber with my sis @trinity_fatu #GlowEST #ESTofWWE #Big3."

Ad

Belair will step into the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday night and is set for a grand return to the singles division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback