  • Naomi sends a message to WWE after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 26, 2025 05:42 GMT
Naomi (left), Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan with Dominik Mysterio (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Naomi has reacted to WWE posting a photo of the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The Judgment Day duo won the title on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former women's champion and Bianca Belair were recognized as champions on December 13, 2024, after The Glow agreed to step in for a sidelined Jade Cargill, who was unable to defend the title. Belair and Cargill originally won the title at Bash In Berlin 2024.

Naomi wasn't pleased with WWE posting Morgan and Rodriguez's post-match celebration photo. She expressed her frustration on X/Twitter calling it "nasty."

"Nasty nasty nasty nasty nasty nasty work!" wrote Naomi.
Check out Naomi's post on X:

Bianca Belair sent a message on behalf of herself and Naomi after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Bianca Belair sent a message on social media after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship. The EST reflected on the title and claimed she tried to give her best to the women's tag team division.

She wrote the following on social media:

"Having these titles and holding this responsibility meant so much. I tried to give this division everything I had and more, and I hope I did right by you. Our tag team division is [fire emojis]... and I love that y'all see that! Even Liv & Raquel [rolling eyes emoji]. I can end this reign saying I am so proud! WE did That! It’s bittersweet. But like someone said, 'Don’t cry because it’s over... Smile because it happened'... Sis is Tired from putting that werk in but It’s 'Mania season and it’s only the beginning for us... This ain’t OVA! Now on to #EliminationChamber with my sis @trinity_fatu #GlowEST #ESTofWWE #Big3."
Belair and Naomi will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. One of them will be hopeful of walking out the winner and challenging for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Debottam Saha
