Female WWE Superstar sends a two-word message to Jey Uso after he makes a big reveal, it's not Rhea Ripley

Jey Uso received a two-word message from a female WWE Superstar. During the recently concluded Fanatics Fest NYC, Jey revealed the blue Ula Fala.

The female superstar in question is Natalya and not Rhea Ripley, who has occasionally flirted with Jey. The real-life Bloodline member recently declared his intentions to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship after Bron Breakker announced a tournament to decide the next challenger for his championship.

On Instagram, Jey provided a close-up look at the blue Ula Fala, which caught Natalya's attention. In reaction, the former SmackDown Women's Champion sent a two-word message.

Trending

"THE COOLEST" wrote Natalya.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Natalya's Instagram post:

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Coachman isn't a fan of Jey Uso-Rhea Ripley's love angle

Jonathan Coachman has claimed he isn't a fan of the love angle between Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley.

On X (fka Twitter), the former WWE on-screen personality claimed Jey is the most over superstar in the company, yet he is stuck chasing The Eradicator. Coachman wrote:

"Just waiting for the “smarks” to tell the legend Rikishi “it’s not real. It’s a work. What are you worried about”. These spouses and those at home it’s very real to them. Plus just lazy booking also. Jey Uso is the most over-talent they have right now. And he’s stuck chasing Rhea around,"

Several weeks ago, Jey teamed up with Sami Zayn to defeat the duo of JD McDonagh and Finn Balor. The former Bloodline members expressed their intention to challenge for the WWE World Tag Team Championship held by the Judgment Day members.

However, following Zayn's loss to Bron Breakker in their 2 out of 3 Falls Intercontinental Championship match, the former champion decided to go on hiatus. Meanwhile, Jey will focus on capturing his first singles title in the WWE, as he intends to win the #1 contender tournament for the Intercontinental Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback