Female WWE Superstar shares behind-the-scenes photo with Dominik Mysterio and popular Judgment Day member

By Soumik Datta
Modified May 19, 2023 05:51 IST
Dominik Mysterio was seen alongside another female WWE star
Dominik Mysterio is mostly seen alongside Rhea Ripley on WWE television. However, he was recently spotted with NXT sensation Elektra Lopez.

Since betraying his father Rey Mysterio and turning heel, Dominik has been working closely with Ripley. The up-and-coming superstar also refers to his Judgment Day stablemate as 'Mami'.

Taking to social media, Elektra Lopez shared a photo of herself with Mysterio and his Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest. She even sent a two-word message, courtesy of her Instagram caption.

"Latino Gang," wrote Lopez.

Check out Lopez's photo and post with Mysterio and Priest:

At the recently concluded Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico, Priest was in action against Bad Bunny. The two men stole the show in one of the best matches of 2023.

The match even saw The Judgment Day and Latino World Order get involved and led to the return of Carlito and Savio Vega.

Dominik Mysterio considers himself to be "lucky" with Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to send a message to Rhea Ripley as he reacted to a tweet from Mami herself.

Taking to Twitter, the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that she was lucky to have Dominik by her side. In reaction to this, Dom came up with an interesting response of his own, as he wrote:

"Nah Mami im the lucky one…"
Dominik and the rest of The Judgment Day were recently drafted to Monday Night RAW. On last week's show, Dom started a feud with The New Day as he defeated Xavier Woods.

This week on the red brand, the two men engaged in a rematch. Interference from Ripley led to another win for Mysterio. This could lead to a feud between The Judgment Day and The New Day once Kofi Kingston and Big E are fit to compete.

