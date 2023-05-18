"Lucky" Dominik Mysterio sends a romantic message to Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to send a romantic message to Rhea Ripley.

Mysterio and Ripley are an on-screen pair and are stablemates in The Judgment Day. Dominik joined the faction after turning heel at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The Eradicator recently confessed on social media that she is lucky to have Dominik by her side. In reaction, Dom sent a short message to his Judgment Day stablemate.

"Nah Mami im the lucky one…" wrote Dominik.

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on Wrestling with Rosenberg, Ripley stated that she barely knew Dominik and the two were nothing more than friendly colleagues. She said:

"[Were you just friendly colleagues who would see each other in catering and say hello, like what level were you guys at?] Yeah, it was pretty much just that. Like, we had a very working relationship. Like, I didn't really talk to him. All that we really did was say 'hi' and like 'how are you?' But that was it."

The SmackDown Women's Champion added:

"Like, I barely got to mingle with him. I didn't really get to know him, especially because I was more just in the women's division where, like now I get to experience and make friends with like guys as well because I'm actually working with them. But our friendship sort of just like bloomed and then, you know, I ended up beating him up a couple times and chocking him out with my leg and it's where this romance story started."

This past Monday night on RAW, Dominik was in action against Xavier Woods. Interference from Ripley led to another win for The Judgment Day member.

