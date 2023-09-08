Female WWE Superstar takes a shot at Jimmy Uso after major changes to his character

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso returned with a brand new theme song and is now fully embracing his heel character.

The multi-time tag team champion had an eventful evening as he confronted John Cena in the opening segment. During the closing moments of the show, Jimmy interfered in Solo Sikoa's match against AJ Styles, helping The Enforcer secure a big victory.

Taking to Twitter, Styles' OC stablemate Mia Yim took a dig at Jimmy ahead of his clash against The Phenomenal One on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

"Jimmy gets the Shelton treatment officially. Don’t miss this Friday night on #Smackdown," wrote Yim.

Check out Yim's tweet aimed at Jimmy:

Expand Tweet

WWE star AJ Styles recently spoke about his relationship with Jeremy Borash

AJ Styles recently spoke about the impact Jeremy Borash had on his career. During Styles' time in TNA, Borash was part of the company.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Styles mentioned that Borash helped him get signed to TNA, where he went on to establish himself as a legend of the business. Styles said:

"I remember them coming down to a place where I worked in Georgia, it was Wildside, wrestling down there, and them getting me an opportunity to have a dark match on WCW to hopefully get a job. And I did! Now, it was only for like five months until they went out of business, but the fact of the matter is I was able to get a job with WCW. Jeremy Borash helped me get there, and I think Jeremy Borash had something to do with me getting a job in TNA."

Expand Tweet

Styles added:

"When I was down in the performance center getting evaluated, I hung out with Jeremy Borash. So, it was really good getting to be around him, seeing what he’s doing and how well he’s doing,"

Following the recent turn of events, Styles could potentially step up as a future contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Are you excited for Styles vs. Jimmy Uso? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.