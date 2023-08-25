AJ Styles shares the impact of Triple H's alleged "right-hand man" on his career

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently revealed the company's Senior Director of Content and Development, Jeremy Borash's impactful role in his career. Hall of Famer Kevin Nash previously described the 49-year-old as Triple H's right-hand man.

The Phenomenal One revealed that Jeremy and the late Bob Ryder got him the chance to compete in a dark match on WCW, which eventually got him a job in the promotion. AJ Styles has been close with Borash ever since and shared he is pleased to see "good people get good things."

Styles spoke of their relationship and Jeremy Borash's impact on his career in a recent interview with Metro. The former world champion also said that he believes Borash played a role in getting him into TNA, where he would go on to become a legend.

"I remember them coming down to a place where I worked in Georgia, it was Wildside, wrestling down there, and them getting me an opportunity to have a dark match on WCW to hopefully get a job. And I did! Now, it was only for like five months until they went out of business, but the fact of the matter is I was able to get a job with WCW. Jeremy Borash helped me get there, and I think Jeremy Borash had something to do with me getting a job in TNA."

AJ Styles also revealed he used to hang out with Jeremy Borash while being evaluated at the Performance Center. He praised the latter's work in his current role.

"When I was down in the performance center getting evaluated, I hung out with Jeremy Borash. So, it was really good getting to be around him, seeing what he’s doing and how well he’s doing," he concluded. [H/T Metro]

Expand Tweet

Borash has added several feathers to his cap, including notable works, announcements, commentary, social media directorship, and production. He also directed The Undertaker's retirement match against Styles and Cody Rhodes' vignettes while recovering from injury.

What's next for AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown?

The Phenomenal One is working alongside The Good Brothers and Mia Yim as part of The O.C. The faction is yet to hit the right momentum, but they could be involved in a massive feud with a recently formed heel group.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson faced The Street Profits and were defeated on last week's episode of SmackDown. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have recently joined forces with former world champion Bobby Lashley on the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

The abovementioned result is expected to lay the groundwork for a potential feud between The O.C., led by AJ Styles, and The All Mighty's faction.

What do you think is next for Styles and his faction? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?