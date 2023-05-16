Surprising name is allegedly Triple H's right-hand man in WWE

As per former WWE Champion Kevin Nash, Jeremy Borash is Triple H's right-hand man in the company.

Jeremy Borash made a name for himself as a backstage interviewer and announcer in TNA. He has been with WWE for about five years at this point and is currently the Senior Director of Content and Development.

On the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash heaped major praise on Jeremy Borash and revealed an interesting bit of information.

"Borash is absolutely a breed above. I mean he's Triple H's right-hand man." [1:16:10-1:16:19]

Triple H has been high on Jeremy Borash for a long time now

Judging by what The Game has previously said about Jeremy Borash, Nash's comments aren't surprising. The WWE Hall of Famer praised Borash while speaking about NXT on the TakeOver: In Your House media call two years ago.

"What's cool is you said like a Jeremy Borash special like Jeremy Borash specials are across the board in NXT just sometimes you don't realize maybe they are Jeremy Borash specials, I go back all the way to the Tian Sha stuff from the very beginning with the origin stories and everything else across the board, a big part of that, Jeremy, and creatively. We all work on it together. NXT is a very collaborative effort."

It goes without saying that Triple H is a big fan of Jeremy Borash behind the scenes. Borash has worked incredibly hard over the past couple of decades and is certainly deserving of the praise he has received over the years. It remains to be seen how he will impact WWE in the future.

