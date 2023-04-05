Female WWE Superstar takes a subtle shot at Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman didn't have the best WrestleMania. He and Ricochet lost the WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match, with The Street Profits taking away the win. Valhalla, aka Sarah Logan, has now taken a subtle shot at The Monsters of All Monsters after the event.

The Viking Raiders also took part in the match at WrestleMania but couldn't get the job done. Going into the bout, Strowman and Ricochet were the favorites to walk away with the win. The Viking Raiders are certainly no strangers to Strowman, having faced him and his partner quite a few times over the past two months.

While Strowman returned to WWE with an apparent readiness to cause havoc, his inclusion in the tag team scene has cooled down the heat of his arrival.

Valhalla, who is a part of The Viking Raiders, seemingly took a subtle shot at Strowman on Twitter. Braun Strowman goes by his nickname, Monster of All Monsters. The female Raider took a shot at this, posting on Twitter that she was the "Monster of all Monsters."

This was clearly a poke at Strowman. It remains to be seen if this will work its way into a feud on SmackDown in the coming weeks.

Braun Strowman is very happy in his pairing with Ricochet

While fans may be doubtful about how willingly Strowman has entered a tag team with Ricochet, the man himself has no such doubts.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Emily Mae, Braun called himself and Ricochet "specimens of the male anatomy."

"When you look at us as athletes as a whole, we make up everything you would want in a WWE Superstar combined. So adding us together, where I lack certain things, and I hate saying lack because neither of us lacks anything. I mean, look at us; we are literally specimens of the male anatomy," said Braun Strowman.

Where the tag team goes from here remains to be seen.

What do you think of Braun Strowman's pairing with Ricochet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

