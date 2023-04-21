Female WWE Superstar thinks it's time for a big third Hell in a Cell match

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has asserted that her potential next Hell in a Cell match should be in front of a live crowd.

The Role Model has been involved in two Hell in a Cell matches overall during her time on the main roster. However, both contests were held during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

For the first time, the Damage CTRL member defended her SmackDown Women's Title against her best friend and former WWE star Sasha Banks inside the steel structure. Both women gave their best to fight for the title, but the fans attended the match virtually in the ThunderDome. At 2021 Hell in a Cell, Bianca Belair retained her SmackDown championship against Bayley.

The two women once again brutalized each other with kendo sticks and ladders, bringing out the best in the ring. However, due to the pandemic, fans again witnessed a brutal battle on virtual screens.

Now that the pandemic is over and the WWE Universe can enjoy being in the arena or stadium, The Role Model wants a third Hell in a Cell match in front of the fans.

"I want my 3rd Hell in a Cell match in front of live fans," she wrote.

Bayley put WWE NXT star Indi Hartwell on notice

Despite her current lack of success on the main roster, Bayley was delighted to witness Damage CTRL's entrance in the WWE 2K23 game.

The 33-year-old star tweeted a video of it, expressing gratitude for the update. Indi Hartwell, however, questioned whether she was satisfied with everything that had occurred in the last few months.

Bayley responded to Hartwell, implying a feud with the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

"Someone woke up with a big mouth today!!!!!!!!!!!" The Role Model wrote.

Since Damage CTRL's loss at WrestleMania 39, the first-ever Women's Grand Slam champion has taken a back seat with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

It remains to be seen what the Damage CTRL faction will look for in the coming days.

