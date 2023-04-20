“Someone woke up with a big mouth” - Bayley sends bold message to current champion 

WWE Superstar and Damage CTRL member Bayley sent a strong message to current NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell.

WWE's first-ever Women's Grand Slam champion has taken a backseat to Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai since Damage CTRL lost at WrestleMania 39. Despite her lack of current success, Bayley was excited to see their trio entrance coming to WWE 2K23.

The 33-year-old superstar shared a video of it on her Twitter account, saying how grateful she was for the update. However, Indi Hartwell questioned if she's truly happy with all that's been happening in the last few months.

The Ding Dong, Hello host responded to Hartwell, seemingly teasing a feud with the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

"Someone woke up with a big mouth today!!!!!!!!!!!"

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @indi_hartwell Someone woke up with a big mouth today!!!!!!!!!!! @indi_hartwell Someone woke up with a big mouth today!!!!!!!!!!!

Current NXT star Cora Jade also responded to the tweet, saying she's grateful every day. Jade is not currently in pursuit of the NXT Women's Championship. She'll face Lyra Valkyria at Spring Breakin' on April 25.

Bayley formed a friendship with Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell formed a friendship with the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam champion.

Bayley suffered a knee injury on July 9, 2021 and had a very tough rehab. However, she formed a friendship with Indi Hartwell, who helped her through recovery and got her back into ring shape.

In an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic last September, the Damage CTRL member opened up about the friendship she formed with Hartwell. She praised the NXT star for her potential and helping her during one of the toughest times of her career.

"Indi Hartwell is gonna be really mad if I give a big list of people because I'd just say everyone's good, which I don't," Bayley said. "I see these things. But first I will say Indi. She's the one that helped me get back into ring shape. She spent countless hours with me after her training. She did training, then she did promo class, then she did weight training, and she would still come and train with me afterwards, so she knows I can't thank her enough for spending that time with me."

She added:

"We were able to learn from each other and bond as friends as well. I think she has endless potential. She has such a great on-screen character. Fans love her, she’s super athletic, and she just has so much potential." (h/t Fightful)

Would you like to see Bayley feud with Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women's Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes