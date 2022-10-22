WWE Superstar Cora Jade opened up about her relationship with 2-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Last year, Jade made her way to WWE when she signed a contract and began working for the Black and Gold brand. During the NXT reboot, Jade found her footing on the brand and began to feature heavily on weekly shows. The highlight of her first year was when she jumped off of the cage during a WarGames match.

Earlier this year, she was all over the news as fans found out that she started dating NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Speaking exclusively to WrestlingInc, Cora Jade opened up about her current relationship with Breakker and how the two started seeing each other:

"He's great. We were just friends for a while here at the PC, just as friends. And then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago. But he's great. He obviously has family in wrestling like you just mentioned, but he himself didn't come from wrestling, he was in the NFL. So it's cool to be able to see his progression as well, because I always joke with him all the time and I tell him that he's going to learn from me, because I've been wrestling longer than him. So I always joke with him about that. But just to pick on him." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

She previously dated Blake Christian of IMPACT! Wrestling when he was signed with WWE as Trey Baxter. By the end of last year, he was released from his contract.

Cora Jade on how Bron Breakker has improved his in-ring skills

Bron Breakker made his NXT debut last year but didn't adopt his father and uncle's last name, Steiner. After rising to the top of the division, Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion and is currently feuding with Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh.

Earlier this year, he began dating fellow Superstar Cora Jade and the two have been open about their relationship since they started dating. Speaking exclusively to WrestlingInc, Cora Jade spoke about Breakker's development in the ring as he began his career nearly two years ago:

"He picks up things so quickly, he's a professional, he's always willing to learn. He loves this, he has passion for it, which I think is where we relate. We're both very hard working and we have the same goals and morals and work ethic. Which you've got to have somebody that brings you up and wants to keep pushing you, which I think we both do a good job of pushing each other." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Cora Jade is currently set to face best friend-turned-rival Roxanne Perez in a "Weapons Wild" match. Meanwhile, Breakker will defend his NXT title against Dragunov and McDonagh in a Triple Threat match.

