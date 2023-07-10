Female WWE Superstar wants to wrestle The Usos (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Natalya recently lavished praise on The Usos and added that she would love to get into the squared circle with them.

Jey and Jimmy Uso are two of WWE's most popular babyfaces, thanks to their work as part of The Bloodline saga. They broke away from the stable and even went on to hand a shocking loss to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at MITB 2023. Their work in recent months has left many in awe, with Natalya being one of them.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former SmackDown Women's Champion termed The Usos "incredible."

Natalya added that she would love to get into the ring with them and explained how the duo conveyed so much with their body language, not depending only on flashy moves.

"I think The Usos are incredible. I watch them on the Live Events. If I could wrestle against The Usos; they have just magic about them in the ring, and it's not just about moves. it's about who they tell a story with their eyes. So yeah, The Usos, Dolph Zigger, Gable. Those are the guys I would love to wrestle in the company," said Natalya. [2:13 - 2:34]

Jey Uso has challenged Roman Reigns to a match at WWE SummerSlam 2023

During The Tribal Court segment on last week's episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns pretended to crown Jey Uso as the next Tribal Chief before showing his true colors.

He and Solo Sikoa brutally laid down both Jey and Jimmy Uso, as much as the latter was stretchered out in an ambulance.

However, Jey Uso wasn't among those to sit back as he showed up later in the night and challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at SummerSlam 2023.

It's safe to say it's only a matter of time before The Tribal Chief accepts Jey's challenge and sets the stage for a third clash between them.

