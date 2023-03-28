Female WWE Superstar warns Candice LeRae she has a "creeper"

WWE Superstar Mia Yim recently warned Candice LeRae on social media that she has a "creeper" in Nikki Cross.

For the past several months, Nikki Cross has been seen stalking Candice Le Rae backstage. This went unnoticed by Candice for a few weeks before Dexter Lumis pointed it out via a drawing.

Candice then confronted Nikki Cross and asked her why she was being stalked. Nikki just mumbled that she had lost all her friends and was feeling alone. In the following weeks, Nikki would come to Candice's aid against Piper Niven and it seemed like she was extending an olive branch.

Tonight on SmackDown, Candice LeRae teamed up with Mia Yim against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in a losing effort. While Nikki Cross wasn't near the ring for her match, she was seated in the crowd and was recording Candice.

Following the match, Nikki posted the video on her Twitter handle. Michin reacted to this and warned LeRae that she may have a "creeper."

"Umm @CandiceLeRae I think you got a creeper…. >.<," Yim wrote.

It will be interesting to see how WWE carries this story forward. Maybe fans will get to see Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross form a tag team in the long run.

