Female WWE veteran is "proud" of The Rock's daughter Ava's work on TV

WWE Superstar and The Rock's daughter, Ava has been handling business on NXT as the developmental brand's General Manager. Recently, real-life Bloodline member and wrestling veteran Nia Jax spoke highly of the 23-year-old star.

Ad

Ava made her first televised appearance in 2022 and soon joined the Schism faction. The group had a decent run before The Dyad team was released from the promotion. Last year, the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels gave The Final Boss' daughter the role of an on-screen assistant before promoting her to the position of General Manager of NXT.

During an interview with TV Insider, The Irresistible Force commended Ava's progress, highlighting her unexpected success as the GM of the black-and-silver brand. Nia Jax observed her growing confidence and smooth handling of her responsibilities. The former WWE Women's Champion then stated her desire to see the youngster promoted to a similar role on the main roster.

Ad

Trending

"I’m so proud of her [Ava]. She has really come into her own. Who would have thought just being the NXT General Manager she would just shine in? I even said to her the other day, 'This year has been so good for you.' I feel her confidence has gotten bigger. She is running that show and with ease. I can’t wait to see where it goes. I want to see her up here on the main roster, possibly doing a similar role as well," Jax said. [H/T - TV Insider]

Ad

Ad

Ava reacts to The Rock's shocking proposal to Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced that WrestleMania 42 will be hosted by New Orleans in 2026. Later, The Great One called Cody Rhodes to the ring.

The Rock told Rhodes he wanted the latter to be his champion, and that he would take him to greater heights than ever. But then, The Final Boss said he wanted The American Nightmare's soul and not the Undisputed WWE Championship. This statement has taken the wrestling world by storm.

Ad

Reacting to the segment between Rhodes and Johnson, the NXT General Manager shared a three-word message on X (fka Twitter).

"soul is crazy," Ava wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Ava gets bumped to the main roster on The Road to WrestleMania 41, especially since The Final Boss is back in the fold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE