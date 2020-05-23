Fenix ruled out of AEW Double or Nothing due to injury
- AEW has been forced to make a change yet again to Double Or Nothing following another injury.
- Fenix may be out of the Casino Ladder Match, but AEW found a great replacement.
Days before Double or Nothing 2020, AEW's roster suffered several injuries on AEW Dynamite. Matt Jackson, Britt Baker, and Fenix were all, sadly, injured on the go-home show. Reportedly, Jackson suffered a rib injury, which may not be severe.
Sadly, Baker's was a bit more serious. The Good Doctor injured her knee in a tag team match, and it was made official earlier in the day that she has been pulled out of Double Or Nothing
Baker has been replaced with Penelope Ford replacing her in the match against Kris Statlander. Now, another AEW roster member has been removed from the PPV due to injury.
Fenix is out of AEW Double or Nothing, replacement revealed
Fenix took a nasty bump during a match on AEW Dynamite, where he dove to the floor in hopes of taking out some of his competitors in the Casino Ladder Match on Saturday. Sadly, it went wrong, and Fenix landed right on the floor, not touching a single man on the way down.
Unfortunately, it seems that Fenix will not be able to compete at Double or Nothing. However, AEW has revealed who will be replacing him. It'll be none other than the Bad Boy Joey Janela.
As far as that "mystery wrestler" is concerned? Well, we'll have to tune in tomorrow night to find out who it is.