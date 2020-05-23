Another match has, unfortunately, been changed due to unforeseen circumstances

Days before Double or Nothing 2020, AEW's roster suffered several injuries on AEW Dynamite. Matt Jackson, Britt Baker, and Fenix were all, sadly, injured on the go-home show. Reportedly, Jackson suffered a rib injury, which may not be severe.

Sadly, Baker's was a bit more serious. The Good Doctor injured her knee in a tag team match, and it was made official earlier in the day that she has been pulled out of Double Or Nothing

Baker has been replaced with Penelope Ford replacing her in the match against Kris Statlander. Now, another AEW roster member has been removed from the PPV due to injury.

Fenix is out of AEW Double or Nothing, replacement revealed

Fenix took a nasty bump during a match on AEW Dynamite, where he dove to the floor in hopes of taking out some of his competitors in the Casino Ladder Match on Saturday. Sadly, it went wrong, and Fenix landed right on the floor, not touching a single man on the way down.

All hell broke loose between the Casino Ladder Match participants!



Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/ykfu5zerIy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 21, 2020

Unfortunately, it seems that Fenix will not be able to compete at Double or Nothing. However, AEW has revealed who will be replacing him. It'll be none other than the Bad Boy Joey Janela.

.@ReyFenixMx is out of the #CasinoLadderMatch due to injury. Fenix isn’t expected to miss significant time. @JANELABABY is now entered in the Casino Ladder Match. 1 mystery wrestler is still TBA. DOUBLE or NOTHING is available on all major providers @brlive @FiteTV tomorrow 8/7c pic.twitter.com/0RKeirEhtU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

As far as that "mystery wrestler" is concerned? Well, we'll have to tune in tomorrow night to find out who it is.