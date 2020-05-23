Britt Baker out of AEW Double or Nothing due to injury

This is a huge blow for AEW

In an unfortunate update to the multiple injuries sustained at AEW Dynamite this past week, Dr. Britt Baker is out of this Saturday's Double or Nothing. It was reported earlier that Baker injured her knee on Dynamite during her tag match where she teamed up with Nyla Rose to take on Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander.

The injury took place when Hikaru and Kris threw Nyla onto her and she could immediately be seen favoring her knee after the spot. As a result, AEW has officially announced that she won't be competing at Double or Nothing. Britt Baker was scheduled to take on Kris Statlander at the said PPV but now has been replaced by Penelope Ford in the match.

. @RealBrittBaker is out of #AEWDon due to injury. We will address her status at Double or Nothing tomorrow night. @callmekrisstat will now face @thePenelopeFord Live on Pay Per View.



Double or Nothing is available on all major providers, B/R Live and FITE TV - 8/7c pic.twitter.com/xOU4vPSyqy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

Britt Baker in AEW

Britt Baker was one of the initial signings of All Elite Wrestling last year in January when the promotion was announced officially. She made her AEW in-ring debut at last year's Double or Nothing PPV on May 25 where she took on Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae, and Awesome Kong in a fatal four-way match and won the match.

After being a babyface for a long time, she turned heel during the special Dynamite episode which took place on Chris Jericho's cruise. She has been doing some great work ever since her heel turn and was looking to have another huge match against Kris Statlander this Saturday, but unfortunately that won't happen now.

AEW will be addressing her status going forward at AEW Double or Nothing this Saturday!