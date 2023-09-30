"Feud of the year" – Mick Foley reacts to LA Knight's alleged real-life heat with WWE Legend

LA Knight's rise in WWE has been phenomenal to watch, but he's also apparently made a few enemies in the business due to his style. Mick Foley commented on Knight's alleged beef with Kevin Nash and felt it was just a playful exchange between two people who knew exactly what they were doing.

Kevin Nash has targeted Knight in recent times and accused the WWE star of copying Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock's gimmicks. Knight has, in turn, responded to Nash in cryptic fashion, and their contentious relationship has been a significant talking point among wrestling fans.

Mick Foley revealed that despite recently meeting Kevin Nash for dinner, he forgot to ask Big Daddy Cool about the LA Knight situation. Foley jokingly called it the "feud of the year" and explained what he really thought was going down between Knight and Nash:

"Feud of the year, man! (laughs) You know, it's funny, I had dinner with Kevin and DDP and Julian Maha, so we had a nice dinner. It just never came up; I meant to ask him about it. I think it's a little bit tongue-in-cheek. You know, Kevin sees a good thing when he has got it. The fact that LA Knight is responding to it, you know, directly or indirectly, it's kind of fun (laughs)." [1:02:34 - 1:03:00]

Mick Foley on LA Knight being compared to The Rock and Steve Austin

The WWE Hall of Famer was pretty humble with his assessment, as he admitted being inspired by Terry Funk and basing his work around the late great wrestling legend.

Mick Foley said that for someone who himself took many traits from an all-time great, he didn't fault LA Knight for possibly incorporating elements from The Rock and Steve Austin's kayfabe personas. Foley also didn't believe Knight's apparent heat with Nash would have any impact on his WWE standing.

The retired star added:

"His knock on LA Knight is that he is combining The Rock and Steve, right? And I've got to tell you, if you've got to combine two people, that's not a bad way to go. And I'm a guy who gleaned so much from Terry Funk, so I'm not one to throw stones. I think it's pretty funny, and I think it only builds interest in LA Knight. If it was hurting his career, I would worry about it, but I think he is going to be just fine." [1:03:01 - 1:03:40]

