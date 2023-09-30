"The worst match I've ever seen you have in your life," Steve Austin once told Mick Foley after he faced a 2-time WWE Champion

Mick Foley was a uniquely gifted performer in his heydey who had great matches irrespective of his opponent. The hardcore legend recently revealed that Steve Austin did not like one of his matches against Sid Vicious.

Even though he was a two-time World Champion in WWE, Sid always attracted criticism for his in-ring work until the end of his career. The former WCW star wrestled Mick Foley on a RAW episode during the 1990s, and Steve Austin decided to give Foley some feedback the following night.

As Foley recalled on his podcast, Steve Austin initially praised the match before "turning" on his colleague during the backstage conversation.

"I do remember one time when I worked with Sid on Monday Night RAW, and the next day, Steve Austin was like, 'Kid, hell of a match last night.' And I said, 'Oh, thanks, Steve,' And he turned on me, 'That's the worst match I've ever seen you have in your life.' I have a pretty good internal meter on when something is going well and terribly wrong, and I don't remember feeling like it was going terribly wrong." [From 15:26 to 15:53]

While Mick Foley admitted he wasn't setting the house on fire that night with "Sycho Sid," Steve Austin's reaction did surprise him a bit.

From there onwards, Foley was often careful about Austin's compliments as he just couldn't predict which way their chats would go. Mick disclosed details of another instance where The Texas Rattlesnake expressed his love for Mr. Socko. Unlike the Sid incident, he genuinely liked Foley's iconic puppet:

"I didn't think I was tearing down the house, but Steve jumped on me to the point where when he put the whole Mr. Socko thing, I thought he was getting ready to turn on me again. Then he went, 'Oh, it was some of the funniest stuff I'd ever seen.' I didn't bite because I thought he was going to turn on me like he did with Sid. Instead, he really honestly thought it was one of the best, funniest things he'd seen on our show." [From 15:54 to 16:16]

Mick Foley on his relationship with Sid Vicious

They didn't have many matches together, but Mick Foley noted that he always enjoyed working with the former World Champion.

More than their meetings inside the ring, the WWE legend had fond memories of traveling on the road with Sid. Foley had also read Sid's memoir and recommended the book to anyone who hadn't checked it out yet.

"But going back to Sid, I don't remember working with him but a handful of times. I guess it was okay," Foley continued. "But I did always enjoy Sid. I enjoyed riding with him and, you know, read his memoir co-written by Barry Norman, and that was a pretty good book as well." [From 16:17 to 16:33]

