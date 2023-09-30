Jade Cargill winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match would be great, says WWE Legend

Being the last competitor standing in a Royal Rumble match changes a WWE Superstar's career, and Mick Foley feels it wouldn't be a bad idea for Jade Cargill to have that experience.

Cargill was recently announced as WWE's latest signing, and there is a lot of hype around her due to her accolades in AEW. The Former TBS Champion carries herself like a bonafide superstar, and her new company is the perfect stage to shine.

Everyone is wondering how WWE will introduce her on TV. Mick Foley stated that "making a big splash right away" would fit a talent like Jade Cargill. The Hall of Famer was asked who he would like to see win the Women's Royal Rumble match next year, and he made a strong case for Cargill on his podcast:

"Jade (agrees she could win the Royal Rumble)! Oh, man! Like I said, they had the great rollout for Jade. Yeah, that would be great. There are so many options. I am all in favor of making the big splash right away." [From 32:02 to 32:23]

Should Jade Cargill skip NXT? Mick Foley has his say

One of the first things Jade Cargill did after signing with WWE was reporting to the Performance Center. A talent like Cargill's caliber could give NXT a miss and still not get any heat. But some people believe she would benefit from a run in the developmental brand, where Becky Lynch is currently the Women's Champion.

Mick Foley, though, is more excited to see the former AEW TBS Champion make a massive statement on the main roster early on in her career, and nothing better than winning the coveted Royal Rumble.

"I understand the value of NXT, but I think when you have someone like that, you want to make a splash right away like they did with AJ Styles, like they did with Cody. And that would be a perfect way to do it." [From 32:21 to 32:40]

