"Fight me" - Rhea Ripley issues a massive challenge to male WWE personality 

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has laid out a big challenge to WWE RAW's backstage interviewer Byron Saxton after their brief interaction at a recent Live Event.

The SmackDown Women's Champion is one of the biggest heels in WWE today, who doesn't hesitate to step up to male performers. Her bodyslam to Luke Gallows is still fresh in fans' memories, while her squash victory over Akira Tozawa was one of the rare intergender matches in modern WWE history. Even the teases of a match against Solo Sikoa have drawn loud reactions from the crowds.

A Twitter user recently shared a clip of Rhea Ripley from a live event, where she seemingly intimidated Byron Saxton, who was seated at ringside. The Judgment Day member took note of the tweet and quickly issued a response, where she laid down a challenge to Saxton for a singles bout.

"Fight me@ByronSaxton," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley is open to wrestling more intergender matches in WWE

In a recent interview, The Nightmare was asked to share her thoughts about WWE possibly allowing intergender matches down the line. Ripley stated that while she wasn't sure what the promotion had in mind, she loved beating up men.

She explained that she liked to see fear in the eyes of male competitors after they realized they shouldn't have taken her for granted.

"I'm not too sure. So, for me, I would like to see it just for the pure fact that I also love beating up the men. I love showing them exactly who I am and proving my dominance. And it's a different kind of excitement for me because you get to see the fear in their eyes when they realize that they've taken you lightly. Like they didn't take you as a threat to begin with. So, I hope so for me, but I'm not too entirely sure what the future holds," she said.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Give us Rhea Ripley vs. Solo Sikoa.



#WWERaw The Bloodline and The Judgement Day in the same ring, at the same time.Give us Rhea Ripley vs. Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline and The Judgement Day in the same ring, at the same time.Give us Rhea Ripley vs. Solo Sikoa.#WWERaw https://t.co/vkqsmwLliO

Considering WWE caters to a mainstream audience, it's safe to assume there's little chance they would make intergender matches a regular on TV.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley squash Byron Saxton in a one-on-one match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes