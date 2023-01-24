"FIGHTING OPERA at its FINEST" - WWE legend praises The Bloodline's iconic segment on WWE RAW XXX

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Bloodline held a trial for Sami Zayn.

While most of the faction members seemed to have turned their backs on Zayn, Jey and Jimmy Uso decided to step up for The Honorary Uce and defend him.

Shortly after the segment ended, Bully Ray took to Twitter to praise the storyline. The WWE legend seemed to love every bit of the angle featuring Roman Reigns and his stable.

"FIGHTING OPERA at its FINEST!! Love the Bloodline story line. #WWERAW30," wrote Bully Ray.

Following Sami Zayn's trial, The Usos were in action against The Judgment Day in a tag team championship match. Midway through the bout, Jimmy Uso suffered an injury with the referee throwing up the 'X' symbol.

This led to Zayn stepping in for his stablemate, as he and Jey took the fight to Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in a back-and-forth tag team bout. The Bloodline duo eventually retained the titles, with Zayn stealing the show again.

This weekend at the Royal Rumble premium live event, The Honorary Uce is expected to play a major role in Roman Reigns' match against Kevin Owens.

