"Figured he was old"- WWE legend thought Hulk Hogan's career was over at 37

WWE veteran Lance Storm believed Hulk Hogan would retire after his WrestleMania VI loss to The Ultimate Warrior.

Storm was one of several soon-to-be wrestling stars who attended WrestleMania VI in 1990. Other notable names that attended the event were Renee Paquette, Edge, and Christian. The main event of the show saw The Ultimate Warrior defeat Hulk Hogan to win the WWE title.

In his latest tweet, Lance Storm shared an interesting tidbit from the event. Storm believed at the time that Hogan had wrestled his final wrestling match and was never going to return to the ring.

"What’s your dumbest wrestling take ever? Mine: At Mania VI I thought I saw Hulk Hogan’s last match. Figured he was old and had passed the torch and would retire. He was 37 and would wrestle almost 25 more years," Storm wrote in his tweet.

Hulk Hogan was a big name in professional wrestling for several more years

Hogan's loss to The Ultimate Warrior was dubbed by many fans as a "passing of the torch" moment. Things didn't turn out the way fans had predicted, however. By the time WrestleMania VII came around, The Immortal One was involved in the main event picture again.

At the event, Hogan defeated Sgt. Slaughter to win the WWE title. Earlier in the night, The Ultimate Warrior defeated Randy Savage in a Retirement match.

Hogan signed a lucrative deal with Ted Turner's WCW in 1994 and was immediately pushed as a main event star in the promotion. In 1996, he turned to his dark side in quite possibly the biggest heel turn in history, leading to the formation of the nWo.

In early 2000s, Hogan had a brief but memorable run with WWE that saw him hold the WWE title for a few weeks. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 for his contributions to the business.

