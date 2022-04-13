WWE NXT Results: New Champions crowned; SmackDown legend invades NXT & attacks top star - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 12th, 2022)

WWE NXT kicked off with a recap of last week's match between Bron Breakker and GUNTHER, leading up to the reveal that Bron's dad was kidnapped by Joe Gacy. The action kicked off in the ring with the North American Championship match between Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa.

WWE NXT Results (April 12th, 2022): Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa - NXT North American Championship Match

Sikoa got a big headbutt early on before charging at Grimes in the corner who sidestepped and turned it into a Frankensteiner. Grimes got a German Suplex before Solo dodged the Cave-In but took the crossbody powerslam for a near fall.

Grimes kicked out of a huge Samoan Drop before Solo went up the ropes and the champion followed him up there. Trick Williams rushed to the ring and Solo went after him right away, hitting a splash. Cameron Grimes landed the Cave-In off the distraction and got the win.

Result: Cameron Grimes def. Solo Sikoa to retain the NXT North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Grimes after the match. Sikoa tried to take Hayes down but Trick sent him into the ring post before they destroyed the champion in the ring.

Grade: B+

Backstage on NXT, we saw Malcolm Bivens of Diamond Mine calling the Pretty Deadly, pretty stupid.

Bron Breakker was out next and called out Joe Gacy for playing mind games, challenging him to an in-ring match instead.

Bron mentioned that his dad was fine after last week before Gacy showed up on the Titantron and said that when he let Bron's dad go last week, Steiner happened to leave his Hall of Fame ring behind.

Gacy said something about a family being tested by fire before dropping the ring in a fire that was lit in front of him.

Toxic Attraction were in a backstage interview and Mandy Rose said that she would easily defend her title against Dakota Kai tonight.

We saw a Von Wagner destroy Jacket Time in the backstage area and he power bombed Kushida into a big container.

We also saw an angry Bron Breakker leave the arena in his black Dodge Challenger after his meeting with Gacy.

Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro on NXT

Robert Stone and Von Wagner were out in the ring and doubted that the match with Jacket Time would still take place. Ikemen Jiro came out despite his injuries and attacked Von before saying that he was 'p*ssed'.

Jiro took some big hits early on including a Fallaway Slam before being caught in a bearhug. Jiro got some strikes in before getting a knee strike and a superkick. He went up the ropes and hit a senton but a distraction from Stone allowed Von to hit a big boot and the Angle Slam before Wagner picked up the win.

Result: Von Wagner def. Ikemen Jiro

After the match, Von Wagner lifted Jiro and tossed him into the crowd.

Grade: B

Nikkita Lyons was in a backstage interview but Lash Legend came and took her out before the show continued.

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Dakota Kai - NXT Women's Championship match

Mandy Rose had the early advantage but Dakota Kai came in with a crucifix pin and a rollup to get two near falls. Kai got some dropkicks in before sending Rose outside and hitting a dive to the outside on top of Gigi Dolin and Rose.

Back after a break on NXT, Kai was taking a beating in the ring before Rose locked in a headlock. Kai came back in with a few big moves, but Mandy got a chopblock and a spinebuster for a near fall.

Kai got a lungblower in before Gigi and Jacy Jayne ran a distraction, but Dakota knocked Jayne off the apron and took Mandy's title belt. Mandy Rose came in with a big knee strike and took her title back before getting the pin.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Dakota Kai

After the match, Wendy Choo came out dual-wielding Super Soakers and drenched Toxic Attraction in the ring.

Grade: B

Joe Gacy was back and said that Bron Breakker was not capable of leading NXT but he was, before putting on the burning Hall of Fame ring.

Backstage on NXT, Tony D'Angelo came into the locker room and told Santos Escobar that things might be difficult for his team. Tony offered him an envelope of what looked like money, but Escobar refused it, talking about respecting La Familia.

Cora Jade was out next and said that she was still aiming for the NXT Women's Championship and will stop at nothing to win it. Natalya from the main roster walked out to join her in the ring.

Jade was freaking out before mentioning the time Nattie pointed at her in the crowd many years ago. Natalya talked about how she thought Jade was the future of NXT before saying that the future was bleak and locking in the sharpshooter on Jade.

Jade tapped out but Nattie kept the hold locked in before officials had to come in and break it up.

Xyon Quinn vs. Draco Anthony on NXT

Xyon Quinn had control of the match early on and was tossing Draco Anthony around the ring before Draco got a takedown.

Quinn took back control right away and the match was turning out to be pretty one-sided so far. He hit a modified Death Valley Driver before getting a series of forearms for the win.

Result: Xyon Quinn def. Draco Anthony

Grade: C

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta were backstage on NXT with Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson. The women wondered who among Dexter and Duke was the strongest before realizing that the duo would be unstoppable as a team. They convinced the men to team up before we headed to the next match.

Gauntlet Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Legado started off strong and hit a dive to the Creeds on the outside early in the match. Back in the ring, the Creeds locked in double anklelocks before tossing Raul Mendoza outside and attacking Joaquin Wilde in the ring.

The Creeds had control but Raul came back and got a big dropkick off the ropes before the Creeds took him off the apron. Julius Creed got the Angle Slam, a spinebuster, and a clothesline before picking up the pin.

The Creed Brothers eliminated Legado Del Fantasma

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were out next and the match continued after the break. We saw Brutus Creed being put through the announce desk on the outside before Briggs and Jensen isolated Julius in the ring.

Julius was caught in a pin but Brutus managed to come back in and break it up. The Creeds came in with a clothesline and Julius held down Briggs' legs while Brutus got the pin.

The Creed Brothers eliminated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Sanga and Grayson Waller were out next and the bigger guy was doing all the heavy lifting as the match continued. Waller tagged in and took the sling off his arm before attacking the Creeds.

After a break on NXT, The Creeds lifted Sanga and dropped him on the mat before eliminating him and Waller.

The Creed Brothers eliminated Sanga & Grayson Waller

Pretty Deadly were out next for the last round of the tag bout. The Creeds were taking a beating right away and the NXT UK veterans got a few near falls right away.

They hit a combined vertical suplex on one of the Creeds before Julius managed to get back in with a big suplex. The Fruity Pebbles sent Julius into the ring post before Brutus nearly got the pin off a rollup.

The UK lads dropped Julius on the apron and hit the Spilled Milk, essentially a neckbreaker/spinebuster combo, for the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly won the Gauntlet Match to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got new tag team champions while Cameron Grimes defended his title against Solo Sikoa on tonight's episode. Natalya from SmackDown invaded the show while we got a three big title matches tonight on NXT.

