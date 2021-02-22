"Finally a Champion we can respect"- Former WWE Superstar takes shot at Drew McIntyre after Elimination Chamber

Former WWE Superstar Stu Bennett took a light-hearted shot at Drew McIntyre following his WWE title loss to The Miz at Elimination Chamber 2021.

At the 2021 Elimination Chamber event, Drew McIntyre survived the RAW Elimination Chamber match, that was contested for the WWE title. Following the victory, McIntyre was attacked by Bobby Lashley, after which The Miz came out to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on the fallen WWE Champion.

It took The Miz less than a minute to put McIntyre down and win the WWE title for the second time in his career. The Miz later posted his reaction to the big win on his official Instagram handle. Former Nexus leader Stu Bennett posted a comment praising The Miz, and took a shot at Drew McIntyre in the process. Check out the post, plus the screengrab of Bennett's comment, below:

Stu Bennett and Drew McIntyre are incredibly close in real life

Stu Bennett and Drew McIntyre go way back, and are close friends in real life. The two have taken friendly shots at each other in the past. Last year, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win his very first WWE title, and Bennett had major praise for him. He couldn't help himself though, and ended up taking a cheeky jibe at McIntyre in the end.

"We both got hired by WWE on the same day. We still lived together in developmental. To this day, we’re very good friends. I congratulated him when he won the championship. We speak regularly. And yeah, still very tight with him. So, I’m thrilled for him, but let’s be honest, Drew McIntyre knows I would kick his a**. If I ever got came back into a ring with him, I would kick his a**. and he knows that. It’s that simple.”

Drew McIntyre isn't one to hold back, and fans can expect him to hit back at Stu Bennett's comment soon. As for the WWE title, McIntyre will be looking to exact revenge on Bobby Lashley, and then focus on taking back the WWE title from The Miz.