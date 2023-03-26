"Finally getting the push he deserves" - Veteran says WWE didn't do "right" with Cody Rhodes during his first run with the company (Exclusive)

Mike Chioda recently lavished praise on Cody Rhodes for mounting his WWE comeback and becoming one of the biggest babyfaces in the company.

Just a year into his WWE return at WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare is set to main event WrestleMania 39 in a match against Roman Reigns. This speaks volumes about how much the global juggernaut trusts Cody since rarely has a wrestler seen such a phenomenal rise in a matter of months.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mike Chioda first praised Cody Rhodes for being one of the key architects of AEW and for getting the promotion off the ground. The veteran referee then pointed out how this made WWE realize they didn't do justice to Cody's talents the first time around.

Chioda added that he was immensely pleased to see where Cody Rhodes had reached today and said he fully deserved the push he was receiving.

"You gotta give a lot of credit to Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes went in there with Tony Khan and look what Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes did together. And this is why Cody is back where he is today because the company said, 'we let go Cody Rhodes.' They didn't kinda do right on his first run for many years, and look what he did for himself. So kudos to Cody Rhodes and where he is at today. It's great to see where he's at in WWE. Finally getting the push he deserves," said Mike Chioda. (4:53 - 5:33)

Cody Rhodes is the favorite to walk out of WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

With WrestleMania 39 just a handful of days away now, there's been rampant speculation as to who could all walk out victorious at the show.

As per odds by Betaonline.ag, Cody Rhodes is the heavy favorite to win the Undisputed Universal Championship. Besides him, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn are also expected to win gold at the event.

IC Champion Gunther and US Champion Austin Theory are the only two title-holders in WWE who are likely to retain their titles at the Premium Live Event.

