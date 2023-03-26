Several WWE Championships expected to change hands at WrestleMania 39

WWE's WrestleMania 39 event is now just a week away, and the card is almost complete. Rey Mysterio's match against his son was made official last night on SmackDown, while the 'Mania Showcase matches are also slowly coming together.

The card for the show is already stacked, and many fans believe there could be some huge shocks on the night. According to odds by Betonline.ag, there are expected to be a number of championships changing hands and several underdogs coming out on top.

The odds currently see Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, and even Asuka all leaving the show with championships and being seen as heavy favorites.

Gunther and Austin Theory are currently the only two stars leaving WrestleMania with their titles since they are seen as the favorites for their matches against Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena, respectively.

Seth Rollins could cause a huge upset at WWE WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins takes on Logan Paul next weekend, and the match initially started out seeing Logan as the favorite. But the odds have seen a huge shift in recent weeks, and now Rollins is favorite with -450 odds compared to Paul's +275.

Interestingly, this may not be the only upset on the card since Finn Balor is expected to bring The Demon to WWE WrestleMania, but Edge is still the heavy favorite for their match inside Hell in a Cell.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest favorite of the night is Brock Lesnar, who is expected to defeat Omos with -2000 to his +600 odds. At present, The Viking Raiders are the favorites for the men's WrestleMania Showcase, whilst Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita are expected to overcome Damage CTRL.

