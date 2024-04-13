"FINALLY!!!!" - WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to new Bloodline member after his debut on SmackDown

A new member of The Bloodline was introduced on WWE SmackDown this week. Former NJPW wrestler Tama Tonga debuted and attacked Jimmy Uso with orders seemingly coming from Solo Sikoa. Bully Ray took to social media to comment on the former IWGP Tag Team Champion's arrival.

At WrestleMania XL Night 1, Jimmy Uso was defeated by his twin brother Jey. The following night, Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. Things did not go as planned for The Bloodline at the Show of Shows.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman, accompanied by Jimmy and Solo Sikoa, stated that they don't blame John Cena, The Undertaker, or Jey Uso for what happened at WrestleMania XL. He explained that accountability is a very big word on the Island of Relevancy, and Roman Reigns ordered that they accept accountability.

Just then, Solo Sikoa interrupted The Wise Man and asked whether wins and losses matter. Heyman said they do, and The Enforcer hugged his brother Jimmy before turning his back on him. Tama Tonga blindsided Jimmy and was revealed as the newest member of The Bloodline.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took to X to express his excitement for Tonga's debut. He was happy that the latter finally made it to the big stage.

"After YEARS of grinding… FINALLY!!!! Congrats Tama Tonga," wrote Bully Ray.

Solo Sikoa is seemingly the new Tribal Chief now that Roman Reigns isn't champion anymore and is currently not around. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

