"Fingers crossed" - Chris Hemsworth provides update on Hulk Hogan biopic

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has provided WWE fans an update about the rumored Hulk Hogan biopic in development.

Chris Hemsworth was cast to play Hulk Hogan in 2019 for an upcoming biopic directed by Todd Phillips. Todd directed The Hangover series, but most recently had tremendous success with The Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, and is currently preparing a sequel to the film.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Hemsworth was asked about the status of the project and revealed that he didn't know what was happening with it at the moment.

Hemsworth noted that he is keeping his fingers crossed that the movie will come to fruition and that there have been conversations about the project. The actor also provided a similar update to Chris Van Vliet last year.

"Let’s hope. I don’t know what’s happening with it at the moment, but there’s a good story there. I’d love to tell it. I know Todd Phillips has been deep in the world of The Joker, but we’ve had conversations, and yeah, fingers crossed," said Chris Hemsworth. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo on if The Iron Sheik really hated Hulk Hogan

Wrestling legend The Iron Sheik sadly passed away recently but kept his rivalry alive with Hulk Hogan for as long as he could.

The Iron Sheik lost the WWE Championship to Hulk Hogan in 1984 and never let The Hulkster forget it. Last month, the legend even threatened to break Hogan's neck on social media.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo compared their rivalry to his personal issues with Jim Cornette and claimed it was part of his gimmick.

"I think he [The Iron Sheik] made it his gimmick," Russo stated. "It's part of his gimmick. It's the Cornette-Russo thing, bro. That's Cornette's gimmick and he'll take that to the grave even though we've not crossed paths or anything for God knows how long. I think it was a one thousand percent gimmick." [From 1:42 – 2:03]

There are some very talented people attached to Hogan's biopic, but it doesn't appear like the project will be in the works any time soon. Only time will tell if everyone can get together to make the film or if it ultimately is never produced.

