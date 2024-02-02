"Finish the story my dude" - Former AEW star reacts after attending WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The latest Royal Rumble PLE kicked off the Road to WrestleMania 40, with Cody Rhodes standing tall after winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Former AEW star Big Swole was in the crowd during the event, and she posted some ringside clips from the show along with a message.

This year's Royal Rumble featured four matches, with the men's and women's battle royals lasting more than an hour each.

While Bayley emerged victorious in the night's opener, Cody Rhodes pulled off back-to-back WWE Royal Rumble wins and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 40's main event.

Big Swole was among the personalities present at the Tropicana Field, and the former AEW star had a great view of the ring and the entrances, as she revealed on her Instagram handle.

Swole, the wife of SmackDown Superstar Cedric Alexander, shared a few incredible clips from the 2024 Royal Rumble, including Roman Reigns' entrance for a Fatal Four-Way title defense.

The former All Elite Wrestling star might have acknowledged The Tribal Chief, but she was more thrilled seeing Cody Rhodes win the Rumble match as she sent a special message to The American Nightmare.

"I got distracted by the GOAT but you see Flash finna take Eddy spot. Cuz he got it and he gon' get it!! #CodyLuther finish the story my dude. #RoyalRumble #RoadToWrestlemania #CodyRhodes #RomanReigns #Wrestling #JeyUsoOnTheDa*nFlo," Big Swole shared.

You can check out Big Swole's Instagram post below:

Big Swole also spoke glaringly about another match at the WWE Royal Rumble, which, she believed, stole the show.

The fallout from WWE Royal Rumble 2024 has changed the course for WrestleMania 40

For a show that was compact in the match card department, the 2024 Royal Rumble delivered some big moments that initially felt like it would shape the WrestleMania 40 card.

Cody Rhodes winning the main event and stressing that he wants to "finish the story" against Roman Reigns seemingly confirmed WWE's world title matches for the mega show. The news of CM Punk's injury has changed the Stamford-based company's planned storylines, and the creative uncertainty was evident from the booking of this week's episode of RAW.

WWE teased Cody Rhodes potentially going after Seth Rollins' title, leaving Roman Reigns with a different opponent for WrestleMania 40.

With the Elimination Chamber 2024 arriving, Triple H and the Stamford-based promotion's top decision-makers have a daunting task to create a compelling lineup for WrestleMania 40.

